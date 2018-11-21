GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
One-year-old Emerges Unhurt After Train Passes Over Her in Mathura. Video Will Make You Squirm

The infant fell on the railway track after her mother was accidentally pushed by her father while he was deboarding a train, reported news agency ANI.

Updated:November 21, 2018, 1:09 PM IST
One-year-old Emerges Unhurt After Train Passes Over Her in Mathura. Video Will Make You Squirm
After the train passed, a man jumped onto the tracks picked her up and handed her over to the parents.
Mathura: A one-year-old girl had a miraculous escape when she escaped unhurt after a train passed over in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura Railway Station.

The infant fell on the railway track after her mother was accidentally pushed by her father while he was deboarding a train, reported news agency ANI.




In the video that has gone viral, people on the railway platform are perturbed at the girl lying helplessly on the tracks. After the train passed, a man jumped onto the tracks picked her up and handed her over to the parents.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
