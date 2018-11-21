English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One-year-old Emerges Unhurt After Train Passes Over Her in Mathura. Video Will Make You Squirm
The infant fell on the railway track after her mother was accidentally pushed by her father while he was deboarding a train, reported news agency ANI.
After the train passed, a man jumped onto the tracks picked her up and handed her over to the parents.
Mathura: A one-year-old girl had a miraculous escape when she escaped unhurt after a train passed over in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura Railway Station.
In the video that has gone viral, people on the railway platform are perturbed at the girl lying helplessly on the tracks. After the train passed, a man jumped onto the tracks picked her up and handed her over to the parents.
#WATCH: One-year-old girl escapes unhurt after a train runs over her at Mathura Railway station. pic.twitter.com/a3lleLhliE— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2018
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
