One-year-old Emerges Unhurt After Train Passes Over Her in Mathura. Video Will Make You Squirm

#WATCH: One-year-old girl escapes unhurt after a train runs over her at Mathura Railway station. pic.twitter.com/a3lleLhliE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2018

A one-year-old girl had a miraculous escape when she escaped unhurt after a train passed over in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura Railway Station.The infant fell on the railway track after her mother was accidentally pushed by her father while he was deboarding a train, reported news agency ANI.In the video that has gone viral, people on the railway platform are perturbed at the girl lying helplessly on the tracks. After the train passed, a man jumped onto the tracks picked her up and handed her over to the parents.