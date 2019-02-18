English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mirage-2000 Was Bound to Crash, Rues Supreme Court
The court was hearing a PIL for setting up of a court-monitored committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the February 1 Mirage crash. It also sought that the panel should fix responsibilities of erring government officials.
File photo of Mirage 2000 fighter jet,
Loading...
New Delhi: In a grim reminder of Indian forces' imminent need to ramp up the fleet of aircraft and fighter planes, the Supreme Court on Monday observed that the Mirage-2000 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force was "bound to crash".
The crash of the trainer aircraft in Bengaluru on February 1 had killed both its pilots.
"When everyone else is using 5th and 6th generation aircrafts, we are using 3rd and 4th generation... what else do you expect? It was bound to crash," regretted Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, heading the bench.
The court was hearing a PIL for setting up of a court-monitored committee, comprising a retired judge of the apex court and experts from defence services, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the Mirage crash. It also sought that the panel should fix responsibilities of erring government officials.
When petitioner-advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava stood up to argue, the CJI asked the lawyer if he was aware which generation aircraft was Mirage-2000 that crashed.
As Srivastava looked for answers, Justice Gogoi said it was perhaps the 4th generation aircraft and then expressed regret by observing that it was bound to crash.
It declined to entertain this PIL and said the court cannot order a judicial inquiry into the incident.
"It was an accident after all. An accident… and hence there is no question of judicial inquiry," said the bench, dismissing the PIL.
Notably, when the CJI was hearing a bunch of PILs against the Rafale deal, it had got the assistance of senior IAF officials to understand the status of the existing fleet and the immediate necessity to upgrade it.
In the final judgment too, the CJI had highlighted the need to improve and upgrade the fleet, saying India cannot remain unprepared in skies when its adversaries have acquired the most modern fighter planes.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The crash of the trainer aircraft in Bengaluru on February 1 had killed both its pilots.
"When everyone else is using 5th and 6th generation aircrafts, we are using 3rd and 4th generation... what else do you expect? It was bound to crash," regretted Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, heading the bench.
The court was hearing a PIL for setting up of a court-monitored committee, comprising a retired judge of the apex court and experts from defence services, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the Mirage crash. It also sought that the panel should fix responsibilities of erring government officials.
When petitioner-advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava stood up to argue, the CJI asked the lawyer if he was aware which generation aircraft was Mirage-2000 that crashed.
As Srivastava looked for answers, Justice Gogoi said it was perhaps the 4th generation aircraft and then expressed regret by observing that it was bound to crash.
It declined to entertain this PIL and said the court cannot order a judicial inquiry into the incident.
"It was an accident after all. An accident… and hence there is no question of judicial inquiry," said the bench, dismissing the PIL.
Notably, when the CJI was hearing a bunch of PILs against the Rafale deal, it had got the assistance of senior IAF officials to understand the status of the existing fleet and the immediate necessity to upgrade it.
In the final judgment too, the CJI had highlighted the need to improve and upgrade the fleet, saying India cannot remain unprepared in skies when its adversaries have acquired the most modern fighter planes.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger: Perks of Being an Oscar 2019 Nominee
- Gayle's Return Will Strengthen the Team: Shai Hope
- Zombie are Coming: PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 to Arrive on February 19
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Dishtv, Sun Direct and Tata Sky Try to Reduce NCF Burden on Subscribers
- PUBG, Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Has Already Banned More Than 16,000 Cheaters in First Ten Days
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results