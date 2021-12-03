Mirage Fighter Jet's Tyre Stolen from Moving Truck in Lucknow; FIR Registered

A tyre of fighter jet Mirage was stolen from a moving truck on Shaheed Path under the Ashiana police station area of Lucknow recently. The Ashiana police have registered an FIR and are interrogating the driver of the truck on the basis of suspicion. As per information, unknown assailants riding a black Scorpio car allegedly stole a tyre from the moving truck by cutting the rope that was attached to the tyre. A case has been registered at Ashiana police station on the complaint of the truck driver. Ashiana Police is examining the CCTV footage of Shaheed Path.

Five tyres of Mirage fighter jet from the Air Command Station in the BKT area of Lucknow were being sent to Jodhpur air base. According to the FIR, at around 2 am on the night of 27 November, the truck from which these tyres were being transported got stuck in a jam on Shaheed Path.

During the jam, two people who got down from the black Scorpio near the SR Hotel on Shaheed Path stole a tyre by cutting the rope. The driver of the truck, Hem Singh Rawat, wrote in the FIR that he could not catch the thieves due to traffic.

Rawat then informed about the theft to the police control room. The security team of the Air Force is also searching for the CCTV footage from the BKT Air Force Station to the place of the incident. At the same time, the security agency of the Air Force is also interrogating the driver of the trailer.

According to the driver of the trailer, his transport company does the work of transporting the spare parts of the fighter planes. It is not possible to use Mirage tyres anywhere else, so this entire incident is being looked at with suspicion. At the same time, information is also being collected about those who buy junk of the Air Force and the Army.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.