Mirza Javed Ali (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mirza Javed Ali (Cong) is Trailing.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Mirza Javed Ali is a Indian National Congress candidate from Matia Mahal constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Mirza Javed Ali's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 51 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 2.1 crore which includes Rs. 77.5 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.3 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 10.5 lakh of which Rs. 5.9 lakh is self income. Mirza Javed Ali's has total liabilities of Rs. 15.7 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Matia Mahal are: Tej Ram (BSP), Mirza Javed Ali (INC), Ravinder Gupta (BJP), Shoaib Iqbal (AAP), Israr Ahmed (RPIA), Suhail Mirza (RRP), Mohd Suhail (IND), Shoaibuddin (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Mirza Javed Ali (INC) in 2020 Matia Mahal elections.

Click here for live election results of Mirza Javed Ali candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.