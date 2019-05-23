English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Mirzapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Anupriya Patel of AD(S) Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mirzapur (मिर्जापुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mirzapur (मिर्जापुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
79. Mirzapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.81%. The estimated literacy level of Mirzapur is 68.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1823860 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anupriya Singh Patel of AD won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,19,079 votes which was 21.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AD had a vote share of 43.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bal Kumar Patel of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 19,682 votes which was 2.68% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 29.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.18% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mirzapur was: Anupriya Singh Patel (AD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,38,504 men, 7,82,028 women and 129 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mirzapur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mirzapur is: 25.1461 82.569
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मिर्जापुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); মির্জাপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); मिर्जापूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); મિર્ઝાપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மிர்சாபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మిర్జాపుర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಿರ್ಜಾಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മിർസാപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
AD(S)
Anupriya Patel
AD(S)
Anupriya Patel
WON
In 2009, Bal Kumar Patel of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 19,682 votes which was 2.68% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 29.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.
Mirzapur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AD(S)
591564
53.34%
Anupriya Patel
SP
359556
32.42%
Ram Charitra
INC
91501
8.25%
Laliteshpati Tripathi
NOTA
15353
1.38%
Nota
BRP(I)
14142
1.28%
Radheshyam Insan
STBP
9206
0.83%
Archana Mishra
CPI(ML)(L)
8553
0.77%
Jira Bharti
BPHP
7921
0.71%
Adesh Tyagi
RSJP
7145
0.64%
Dinesh Kumar Pal
PSP(L)
4024
0.36%
Ashish Kumar Tripathi
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.18% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mirzapur was: Anupriya Singh Patel (AD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,38,504 men, 7,82,028 women and 129 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mirzapur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mirzapur is: 25.1461 82.569
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मिर्जापुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); মির্জাপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); मिर्जापूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); મિર્ઝાપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மிர்சாபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మిర్జాపుర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಿರ್ಜಾಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മിർസാപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'National Jiju' After He Supports Indian Cricket Team
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results