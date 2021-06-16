Mirzapur Theft: Police Recovers Rs 35 Lakh From Rajgarh In MP

The Uttar Pradesh Police recovered Rs 35 lakh in a theft case from the culprits in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. The police however are yet to nab the criminals involved in the incident of Rs 50 lakh theft that recently happened in Mirzapur of UP.

Mirzapur SP Ajay Kumar Singh informed that on June 8, Rs 50 lakh were stolen from a branch of the Axis Bank in Mirzapur. The police swiftly formed a team of officers along with activating intelligence. After checking the CCTV footage and intelligent inputs it was revealed that the criminals involved in the incident were residents of Madhya Pradesh.

The criminals involved are being searched based on CCTV evidence and as per the police, they are residents of village Kadiasasi Rajgarh district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. Two of the absconding thieves have been identified as Kokosasi and Kabirsasi.

The police managed to trace the criminals only with the help of CCTV footage who were captured carrying a bag full of money from the bank. But they escaped by the time the police reached the nearby forest where they were hiding. The cops managed to recover a bag containing a bank slip as well as 66 bundles of Rs 500 and 10 bundles of Rs 200 notes amounting to INR 35 lakh.

SP Ajay Kumar Singh also informed that criminals will be nabbed soon. He also claimed that the police have got a lot of information about the criminals and all of them will be arrested soon.

It is also being said that the criminals are involved in theft cases in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as well and police teams of different districts are on a hunt for them. They commit thefts by visiting the bank in large numbers together.

