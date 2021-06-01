Newborn Detected With MIS-C Hours After Birth; Cases Spiking in Gujarat

After Delhi-NCR, a spike in cases of MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome) in children who have recovered from Covid-19 is being reported in Gujarat. In one instance, a newborn whose mother had recovered from the virus before delivery was detected with the disease within 12 hours of its birth, hospital sources said.

At least 10 cases of MIS-C have been reported from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in the past few days, while two children have lost their lives to the disease. More than 100 cases of MIS-C have been reported from Rajkot.

The newborn baby is on oxygen support in the ICU at a private hospital in Memnagar, Ahmedabad. Dr Devang Solanki from the hospital said the baby’s mother, a resident of Vaishnodevi Circle in Ahmedabad, had been infected by Covid-19 about a half and one month ago. Doctors had to check the women’s medical history.

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR Reports 177 Cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children Post Covid-19

According to the data by Indian Academy of Paediatrics Intensive Care Chapter, in the first wave of Covid-19, more than 2,000 cases of MIS-C have been reported in the country.

The Delhi-NCR region has registered about 177 cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C) post-Covid-19. While Delhi alone reported 109 cases, 68 other cases were reported in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Symptoms to look out for

Child specialist and Additional Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Dr Rakesh Joshi said MIS-C is considered a post-Covid complication among children. It could affect children from one to 18 years of age. While it usually does not affect a child with high immunity, those suffering from obesity are more prone to MIS-C.

Children infected by MIS-C mostly show symptoms like fever, red rashes, weakness, vomiting, stomach ache and breathing problems. If any of the problems are seen, the child would immediately require treatment.

At present, doctors and researchers are studying this disease at the Civil Hospital, said Dr Joshi, adding children who have been infected by MIS-C are under being observed. So far, it has been found such children have fever for three days and also have diarrhoea which leads to weakness.

Experts Have This To Say

According to experts, most of the children start showing symptoms of MIS-C two to six weeks after recovering from COVID-19. A child who has recovered from coronavirus has a sudden increase of antibodies that affects the kidney, lungs and liver and this plays a role in the child getting infected by MIS-C, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here