1-min read

'Miscalculation Can Have Devastating Repercussions': American Lawmakers Express Concern on Kashmir Situation

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar tweeted that it has been over 40 days since the Indian government shut off all communications in Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
A man sips tea sitting outside a closed shop in Srinagar during the clampdown in the restive region. (Image for representation/Reuters)
Washington: More American lawmakers have expressed concerns over the situation in Kashmir and asked the Indian government to lift the restrictions imposed in the Valley.

"I am deeply concerned regarding the recent activity in Kashmir. The increasing militarisation of the region has created a situation in which a miscalculation can have devastating repercussions, said Congressman Anthony G Brown, who is vice chairman of the powerful House Armed Services Committee.

"The reports that the freedom of expression, assembly and movement of the people of Kashmir have been restricted are "troubling", and these rights must be restored immediately," he demanded.

"I urge the governments of India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and to engage with the United States to deescalate the situation,"

Brown said, adding that he will continue to work with his colleagues in the Congress and the administration to advance a peaceful resolution to this humanitarian crisis.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar tweeted that it has been over 40 days since the Indian government shut off all communications in Kashmir.

"I led a letter urging the Indian government to restore communications and for the Indian and Pakistani governments to allow independent, impartial investigations in the region," she said.

Asserting that the abrogation of Article 370 of its Constitution to withdraw J&K's special status was its "internal matter", India has defended imposition of restrictions in the Kashmir Valley on the grounds that they were put to prevent Pakistan from creating more mischief through proxies and terrorists.

Last week, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal along with another US lawmaker has urged the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to convince the Indian government to "immediately lift the communications blackout" in Jammu and Kashmir.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

