English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miscreants Cover Indira Gandhi's Statue with 'Black Cloth' in UP's Lakhimpur, Congress Workers Hold Protest
The incident came to light on Monday morning when locals went for a morning walk at Indira Park in Gola area of Lakhimpur Kheri.
Indira Gandhi's statue covered in balck cloth in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Loading...
Lucknow: The Congress workers in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh staged a protest outside a park, where some unknown miscreants covered the statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with a black cloth. The police reached the spot after getting the information about the incident and removed the black cloth that was tied around the face of the statue of Indira Gandhi.
The incident came to light on Monday morning when locals went for a morning walk at Indira Park in Gola area of Lakhimpur Kheri. The news about the incident spread among locals and soon Congress workers in scores gathered at the spot and started protesting against the local police and administration for their failure to prevent such an incident. The police has assured of action against the culprits.
Meanwhile, reacting sharply to the incident, UPCC spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “The Prime Minister of our country, who did so much for the country and even gave her life, also who was referred as an ‘Avtar’ of Goddess Durga by former Atal Bihari Vajpayee is now being targeted by the goons of BJP. It is really sad that even after winning in elections, BJP people have now resorted to cheap tricks to defame our great leaders. We demand strict action against the people responsible behind the incident.”
The incident came to light on Monday morning when locals went for a morning walk at Indira Park in Gola area of Lakhimpur Kheri. The news about the incident spread among locals and soon Congress workers in scores gathered at the spot and started protesting against the local police and administration for their failure to prevent such an incident. The police has assured of action against the culprits.
Meanwhile, reacting sharply to the incident, UPCC spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “The Prime Minister of our country, who did so much for the country and even gave her life, also who was referred as an ‘Avtar’ of Goddess Durga by former Atal Bihari Vajpayee is now being targeted by the goons of BJP. It is really sad that even after winning in elections, BJP people have now resorted to cheap tricks to defame our great leaders. We demand strict action against the people responsible behind the incident.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Has Shared Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here
- Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Exotic Vacation With Taimur, See Pics
- McCullum's Prediction for Bangladesh Goes Terribly Wrong and Fans Have a Field Day
- Tendulkar Reveals How Phone Call From Richards Changed His Mind in 2007
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results