Miscreants Cover Indira Gandhi's Statue with 'Black Cloth' in UP's Lakhimpur, Congress Workers Hold Protest

The Congress workers in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh staged a protest outside a park, where some unknown miscreants covered the statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with a black cloth. The police reached the spot after getting the information about the incident and removed the black cloth that was tied around the face of the statue of Indira Gandhi.The incident came to light on Monday morning when locals went for a morning walk at Indira Park in Gola area of Lakhimpur Kheri. The news about the incident spread among locals and soon Congress workers in scores gathered at the spot and started protesting against the local police and administration for their failure to prevent such an incident. The police has assured of action against the culprits.Meanwhile, reacting sharply to the incident, UPCC spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “The Prime Minister of our country, who did so much for the country and even gave her life, also who was referred as an ‘Avtar’ of Goddess Durga by former Atal Bihari Vajpayee is now being targeted by the goons of BJP. It is really sad that even after winning in elections, BJP people have now resorted to cheap tricks to defame our great leaders. We demand strict action against the people responsible behind the incident.”