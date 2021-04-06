Miscreants Hijack Private Bus on Yamuna Expressway, Loot Rs 25,000, Jewellery From Passengers

A private double-decker traveling from Delhi to Mahoba-Hamirpur was hijacked by miscreants for nearly half an hour on Yamuna Expressway on Monday night. The accused escaped after looting gold, silver jewellery and cash from the passengers.

The incident took place on the Yamuna Expressway within Surir police station limits area. The police officials told the media that six armed miscreants hijacked the bus near Milestone number 90, stopped the bus and sat inside as passengers at around 12:30 am. The miscreants looted jewellery and cash from the fellow passengers.

According to the police, the driver of the Chauhan Travels, Rafiq resident Auraiya, was driving from Delhi to Hamirpur via Expressway. As per information, the culprits looted jewellery and almost Rs 25,000 cash from the bag of the bus conductor. After the incident, the driver reached the toll plaza and informed the police about the incident.