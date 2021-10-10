Miscreants Hurl Crude Bombs at BJP MLA's Vehicle in Odisha's Keonjhar, Probe on

Keonjhar Sadar MLA and Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi escaped unhurt after unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at his car on Sunday.

He was returning from a public meeting when two motorcycle-borne unidentified miscreants hurled two bombs on his vehicle. The bombing took place near Mandua in Keonjhar Town, Odisha.

The front panel of the MLA’s car has been partly damaged in the bombing incident and a complaint in connection has been lodged at Keonjhar Town Police station. “I was returning after attending a meeting when two miscreants overtook my car and hurled two bombs on the vehicle,” said Majhi. He further added that though the driver of his car chased the miscreants to some distance, they managed to escape from the spot.

The police investigation in the matter is underway. There was also an attack bid on Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Niranjan Patnaik on January 17. The incident occurred near Kashipur under the Town Police limits As per preliminary reports, four to five miscreants had intercepted Patnaik’s vehicle during his visit to Keonjhar district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.