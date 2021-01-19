Miscreants Hurl Grenade at Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah's Official Residence, Probe Underway

Unidentified miscreants hurled a hand grenade at the gate of Raj Bhawan, the official residence Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah, in Imphal on Tuesday.

There was no report of injury or damage to property as the bomb that was hurled around 4:15 pm did not explode.

According to a report in the Indian Express, footage from one of the CCTV cameras installed at the Raj Bhawan revealed the grenade was hurled by two persons who came on a moped.

“The two attackers came from the southern side and hurled the grenade before speeding off along Asian Highway-2 towards Kangla Western gate,” said the officer in-charge of the city police station was quoted as saying.

Security personnel deployed for duty at the governor’s house diffused the bomb safely with the help of experts. Police have launched an investigation. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Checking and frisking in and around the capital has been intensified in the wake of the incident.