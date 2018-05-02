English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bomb at Shopian MLA's House
Bhat's residence has been targeted by militants in the past, who carried out a grenade attack in October 2016, while a security guard picket inside his house was set afire by mob in August 2016.
Representative Image (image: AP)
Srinagar: Miscreants on Wednesday hurled a petrol bomb at the ancestral home of PDP MLA Mohd Yusuf Bhat in Shopian, police said.
The PDP MLA was not present at his home when the incident took place, they said. The police guard present at the spot immediately informed the fire brigade and the fire was doused, police said.
A window of his attic was damaged in the incident, they said. "Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at my house in Shopian today," Bhat said.
He said he was not present at his residence at the time of the attack and was not aware of any damage in the incident. "Police has reached the spot and are assessing the damage," he said.
Bhat's residence has been targeted by militants in the past, who carried out a grenade attack in October 2016, while a security guard picket inside his house was set afire by mob in August 2016.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
