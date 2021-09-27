CHANGE LANGUAGE
Miscreants Loot Over Rs 7.5 Lakh from Petrol Pump Staff in Jharkhand

miscreants looted over Rs 7.5 lakh from two employees of a petrol pump in Jharkhand's Deogarh district on Sept 27, 2021. (Representational Image: PTI)

The incident happened near Gopibaandh powerhouse on Sarath-Palajori road when the employees were on their way to deposit Rs 7.76 lakh in a nationalised bank in Sarath area.

Unidentified miscreants looted over Rs 7.5 lakh from two employees of a petrol pump in Jharkhand’s Deogarh district on Monday, a senior police officer said. The incident happened near Gopibaandh powerhouse on Sarath-Palajori road when the employees were on their way to deposit Rs 7.76 lakh in a nationalised bank in Sarath area.

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted the petrol pump staff near the powerhouse and sprinkled chilli powder in their eyes, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sarath), Amod Narayan Singh, said.

Two more miscreants on another two-wheeler joined the duo, snatched the bag containing the money from the employees, and fled towards Chitra, the SDPO said.

All police stations have been alerted, and a massive hunt has been launched to apprehend the culprits, Singh said.

first published:September 27, 2021, 19:06 IST