Miscreants Loot Rs 8 Lakh at Gunpoint in Bihar's Vaishali

The incident occurred at Sarai Bazar when the two staffers of the finance firm were on their way on a motorcycle to deposit the amount at a bank.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
Miscreants Loot Rs 8 Lakh at Gunpoint in Bihar's Vaishali
For Representation
Hajipur: Three unidentified miscreants looted Rs 8 lakh at gunpoint from staff of a private finance firm in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Sarai Bazar when the two staffers of the finance firm were on their way on a motorcycle to deposit the amount at a bank.

Three motorcycle-borne men accosted the two persons and snatched a bag containing Rs 8 lakh from them at gunpoint, Sarai police station SHO Ranjit Kumar said.

The finance company's staff have lodged an FIR with the police, Kumar said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

