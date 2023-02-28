Miscreants Open Fire in Cable Office in Delhi's Chanchal Park, 1 Injured | WATCH

Two men barged into a cable office in Delhi’s Chanchal Park on Monday and opened fire at the people sitting inside, injuring one. The entire harrowing incident was caught on CCTV.

As per Delhi police, a 22-year-old man in the office sustained bullet injuries after he was allegedly shot at by the two men, who fired around three rounds at him in Chanchal Park, ANI reported.

Three bike-borne men reached in front of a Cable and WiFi office, located at Som Bazar road, Chanchal Park, before two of them barged into the office and fired at Hitesh (22), the police said on Monday.

The injured man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and is under treatment.

“A PCR call was received in Ranhola Police Station regarding a firing incident at a cable office in Chanchal Park Delhi. During the enquiry, it was found that three unknown boys came on an Apache motorcycle in front of a Cable & WiFi office at Plot no. 4, Khasra no. 5/21, Som Bazar road, Chanchal park Delhi. Out of them, two boys entered the above office and one of them fired three rounds on one Hitesh," Delhi Police said, as quoted by ANI.

They said that the gunmen fired around 15 rounds from outside before fleeing the spot.

“A total of 13 empty cartridges were found outside the office and three empty cartridges were found lying inside the office. However, the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," police added.

