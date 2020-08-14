Miscreants Remove Tricolour from Govt Building Roof, Unfurl 'Khalistan Flag' in Punjab's Moga

Two unidentified miscreants unfurled a saffron flag with "Khalistan" inscribed on it on the roof of the district administrative complex in Punjab's Moga town on Friday morning after removing the tricolour, police said.

The duo cut the ropes of the tricolour installed at the building, which also houses the office of the Deputy Commissioner, lowered it down and took it away.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

On getting information about the incident, the police removed the Khalistan flag, and installed a new tricolour. A case was registered under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police Harmanbir Gill told the media that the saffron flag with the 'Khanda' symbol and the word Khalistan painted on it was installed at 8.15 a.m.

The entire incident has been caught on CCTV and the accused would be arrested soon, he said.

The incident assumed significance as this week, banned US-based pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) announced a reward of $125,000 for anyone who puts up the Khalistan flag at the Red Fort on Independence Day.

SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in a video released after the incident, showed two men escaping with the tricolour and tearing it. At the end of the video, he announced a reward of $2,500 for raising the Khalistan flag at panchayat offices on Independence Day.

Demanding the arrest of the miscreants, Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu tweeted: "The poison being spread by Pannu and Jathedar Sahib has shown its effect in Moga. Now is the time to differentiate between those who love this country and those who want to destroy it."

Bittu is the grandson of late Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated on August 31, 1995.