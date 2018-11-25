English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miscreants Vandalise Ambedkar's Statue in Ambala District
A few months back, unidentified miscreants had damaged Ambedkar's statue in Kalpi village, also close to Barara.
Image for representational purpose.
Ambala: Unidentified miscreants have vandalised a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Dadupur village near Barara, around 30 km from here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night and came to notice on Sunday morning when a villager reported the matter to police, they said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sudhir Taneja reached the spot and tried to pacify villagers angered by the incident, officials said.
The DSP assured the villagers that police would nab the accused soon.
A few months back, unidentified miscreants had damaged Ambedkar's statue in Kalpi village, also close to Barara.
A case was registered against in the fresh incident, officials added.
A case was registered against in the fresh incident, officials added.
