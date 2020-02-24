Miscreants Write 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Wall and Door of K'taka School, Complaint Filed
The government school witnessed some tense moments when students and teachers found the slogans written on the wall. This led the school authorities to lodge a police complaint and demand an investigation.
It is suspected the miscreants wrote the slogan on Sunday night. (News18)
Benagluru: Miscreants wrote 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Tipu Sultan School' with chalk on the wall and door of a government school at Budarshingi village in Hubli district in north Karnataka.
The Government Higher Primary School witnessed some tense moments when students and teachers found the slogans written on the wall. This led to the school authorities lodge a police complaint and demand an investigation.
Upon noticing the graffiti around 8.30am on Monday, villagers informed the school authorities, following which the headmaster and a teacher rushed to the school.
Later, the school development and monitoring committee filed a police complaint. It is suspected the incident happened on Sunday night. The school had functioned normally on Saturday for its half-day session.
Locals staged a protest, expressing their anger against those involved and demanded their arrest. Senior police and government officials visited the school and held discussions with teachers and village leaders, after which they dispersed. An investigation is underway.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Blackface Row in US Fashion Design School after Model Refuses to Wear 'Racist' Lips and Ears
- On J Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary, Kangana Ranaut's New Thalaivi Still Goes Viral
- Arti Singh Wishes Happy Birthday to Her 'Jigar Ka Tukda' Karan Singh Grover on Instagram
- Poco X2 Will Get The Android 11 Update; You Have Something to Look Forward to
- The Samsung Galaxy A71 is Now on Sale For Rs 29,999; Prism Crush Blue Looks Quite Cool