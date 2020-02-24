Take the pledge to vote

donald trump india visit
1-min read

Miscreants Write 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Wall and Door of K'taka School, Complaint Filed

The government school witnessed some tense moments when students and teachers found the slogans written on the wall. This led the school authorities to lodge a police complaint and demand an investigation.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:February 24, 2020, 10:51 PM IST
Miscreants Write 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Wall and Door of K'taka School, Complaint Filed
It is suspected the miscreants wrote the slogan on Sunday night. (News18)

Benagluru: Miscreants wrote 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Tipu Sultan School' with chalk on the wall and door of a government school at Budarshingi village in Hubli district in north Karnataka.

The Government Higher Primary School witnessed some tense moments when students and teachers found the slogans written on the wall. This led to the school authorities lodge a police complaint and demand an investigation.

Upon noticing the graffiti around 8.30am on Monday, villagers informed the school authorities, following which the headmaster and a teacher rushed to the school.

Later, the school development and monitoring committee filed a police complaint. It is suspected the incident happened on Sunday night. The school had functioned normally on Saturday for its half-day session.

Locals staged a protest, expressing their anger against those involved and demanded their arrest. Senior police and government officials visited the school and held discussions with teachers and village leaders, after which they dispersed. An investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

