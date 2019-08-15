Misfit Vapor X With AMOLED Display, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Goes Official

Misfit has become the latest brand to have adopted the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The new Vapor X has been announced as the newest Wear OS smartwatch. Misfit might not be a popular name, but the company has a substantial range of products.

The new Misfit Vapor X features a similar design as the Vapor 2, but is slimmer and now gains two extra buttons alongside a crown. There's a circular 42mm 1.19-inch AMOLED display offering 328ppi. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC is paired with 4GB of internal storage and 512MB of RAM and the watch runs on the latest Wear OS version from Google.

The smartwatch is said to be the lightest product from the company and comes with Sport Strap+ which feature breathable ridges to offer better comfort. The case is made of aluminum alloy and will be available in multiple case and strap colour options.

The smartwatch also sports a heart rate sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC. The company also claims to offer fast charging (0-80 percent in 50 mins) and multiple battery saver modes, which seems to be similar to the new 5th-gen Fossil smartwatch. Of course the smartwatch is also waterproof to up to 30m so you can take it for a quick swim.

Misfit has kept a nominal pricing of $199 (Rs 14,200 approx) but for limited period. The original pricing of the new Vapor X is $270 (Rs 20,000 approx).

