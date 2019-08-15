Misfit Vapor X With AMOLED Display, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Goes Official
The new Misfit Vapor X is selling for $199 for a limited period, but is actually priced at $279.
The new Misfit Vapor X is selling for $199 for a limited period, but is actually priced at $279.
Misfit has become the latest brand to have adopted the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The new Vapor X has been announced as the newest Wear OS smartwatch. Misfit might not be a popular name, but the company has a substantial range of products.
The new Misfit Vapor X features a similar design as the Vapor 2, but is slimmer and now gains two extra buttons alongside a crown. There's a circular 42mm 1.19-inch AMOLED display offering 328ppi. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC is paired with 4GB of internal storage and 512MB of RAM and the watch runs on the latest Wear OS version from Google.
The smartwatch is said to be the lightest product from the company and comes with Sport Strap+ which feature breathable ridges to offer better comfort. The case is made of aluminum alloy and will be available in multiple case and strap colour options.
The smartwatch also sports a heart rate sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC. The company also claims to offer fast charging (0-80 percent in 50 mins) and multiple battery saver modes, which seems to be similar to the new 5th-gen Fossil smartwatch. Of course the smartwatch is also waterproof to up to 30m so you can take it for a quick swim.
Misfit has kept a nominal pricing of $199 (Rs 14,200 approx) but for limited period. The original pricing of the new Vapor X is $270 (Rs 20,000 approx).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Batla House Movie Review: John Abraham's Independence Day Offering is a Crowd Pleaser
- Editing History, Erasing Murders: A Guide to Real Events in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update: Fresh User Interface, Zombies Infection Mode, and More
- Reliance Jio’s First Day First Show is Worrying Multiplexes: Numbers Tell Their Own Story
- Twitter Marks India's 73rd Independence Day With Ashoka Chakra Emoji