Chennai: Social networking app Twitter has removed a video uploaded by actor Rajinikanth supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday after the micro-blogging website found factual discrepancies in the actor’s post about the cycle of infection.

In the video, Rajinikanth had said the 14-hour window of total social distancing was necessary to curb spread of coronavirus. The statement violated Twitter’s rules on misinformation.

"To prevent community transmission, the virus needs to be curbed totally for 12 to 14 hours," the actor-turned-politician added.

According to scientists, droplets that fall from a person's sneeze can possibly be on a surface for days and a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

Rajinikanth also put out a tweet urging people to stay indoors and support the PM’s call to stay at home from 7am to 9pm on Sunday. This tweet still remains on his social media page.

He said the virus was at its second stage in India and appealed to people to stay indoors so that it can be prevented entering the third stage.

"We can prevent the virus entering third stage if people stay indoors and for that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Janta Curfew on March 22," the 69-year-old actor said in a video message.

The Italian government had announced a similar curfew but people did not heed it and because of that lot of lives were lost to the pandemic and that kind of situation should not occur in India, the veteran actor said.

"Everyone, including senior citizens and youngsters, should extend their cooperation on March 22," he said.

The veteran actor also praised medical professionals, saying they were working selflessly to prevent the spread of the virus and "as per the words of Prime Minister let us join to

appreciate them and pray for their well-being at 5 pm on March 22."

Meanwhile, actor-politician Kamal Haasan encouraged people to follow 'social distancing' to prevent the spread of virus and appealed to them not to take part in large gatherings.

"By following that, you are preventing the virus from affecting you and your dear ones," the Makkal Needhi Maiam president said in a video message.

"Stay indoors and ensure you spend time with family and try to be responsible. Maintain social distance and stay safe," Hasan added

