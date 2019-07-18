Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mismatched Names on Aadhaar and PAN Cards? Here's How You Can Correct It

The process of correcting mismatch in names on Aadhaar and PAN cards can be completed online as well as offline.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
Representative Image
Aadhaar and PAN cards are the two imperative identity proofs issued by the government to Indian citizens specially as the government made it mandatory for people to link their PAN card with their Aadhaar Card.

But the linking process made many people realize that their names on the two identity proofs don’t match. The name mismatch issue between Aadhaar and PAN made the task of linking them extremely difficult.

If you are facing this problem, here certain things to keep in mind before you apply for linking your documents:

1. In order to link Aadhaar with PAN, ideally your demographic details, i.e. name, gender and date of birth should match in both the documents.

2. However, in case of any minor mismatch in the Aadhaar name provided by taxpayer when compared to the actual data in Aadhaar, a one-time password (Aadhaar OTP) will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. Taxpayer should ensure that the date of birth and gender in PAN and Aadhaar are exactly same.

3. In a rare case, where Aadhaar name is completely different from the name in PAN, then the linking will fail and taxpayer will be prompted to change the name in either Aadhaar or in PAN database.

How to change name on Aadhaar card?

To update your name in the Aadhaar Card database, you can do it go online or visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre.

If you are visiting the nearest permanent enrolment center, fill in the relevant form, attach necessary document and submit and get your name updated.

Or, download the name change/update form available on the UIDAI website. Fill all the required details, attach necessary valid documents and proofs and then submit it to the nearest permanent enrolment center. Once your request is processed, you shall receive your updated Aadhaar Card.

How to change name on PAN card?

In order to update your name in PAN, you need to visit www.onlineservices.nsdl.com.

Select application type – Changes or Correction in existing PAN Data/Reprint of PAN Card. Fill in other information such as title, last name, first name, date of birth, email address and PAN number. After that, confirm whether you are a citizen of India or not and submit captcha code.

Then a token number will be generated and you will need to continue with PAN Application Form.

Keywords: Aadhaar, PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Name Mismatch

Read full article
