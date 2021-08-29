'Miss India' Is Giving Sleepless Nights to Greater Noida Police. Here's Why

A Greater Noida-based licensed factory, which manufactures adulterated liquor of “Miss India" brand, was busted by police as they suspect it to be behind the deaths of six people in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district this January. The raid was conducted on Thursday night in Alpha 2 sector by Greater Noida Police along with a team of the excise department from Meerut and five persons, including the owner, were arrested from the factory.

Following the deaths, this is the third factory which was busted in Greater Noida for manufacturing and bottling spurious liquor. In January, two such factories were busted in a joint action of Bulandshahar and Greater Noida police.

The joint team raided the factory and recovered as many as 456 bottles and a half a drum of “Miss India" liquor. Other seized items used to manufacture liquor are - adulterated colour, urea, wrappers and empty bottles.

According to Times of India report, the main accused was identified as Manoj Joshi, who owns a liquor shop in Surajpur’s Makoda village and had been to jail 15 years ago in a case registered under the Excise Act in Bijnour. After he was released, Manoj again started manufacturing spurious liquor in Greater Noida area.

Quoting Rameshwar Kumar, the SHO of Beta 2 police station, TOI reported that the accused used to bring country-made liquor from Haryana and make four bottles from one after adulteration. “The liquor was being mixed in the house of one of the accused. They would paste wrappers saying ‘For Sale in UP’ to make the product look original," he added.

“This is the same brand of liquor which was consumed by the six persons who died in Bulandshahr. The liquor brand was also found in the illegal factories in Kasna area that were searched earlier this year," TOI quoted a police officer as saying.

When the incident was reported, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken a strong view of it and had directed officials to initiate stern action under the NSA and the Gangsters Act against the accused.

