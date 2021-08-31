Miss Jharkhand Walks on Garbage Heap in Ranchi to Draw Govt's Attention

A video featuring model Surbhie, who was crowned Miss Jharkhand in 2020, walking on a landfill is going viral on social media. Her pictures and videos atop a garbage mountain in Ranchi are part of a project with photographer Pranjal Kumar, who wants to highlight the garbage crisis of India. Kumar shared a video that shows Surbhie walking past a heap of junk in Jhiri, where the municipality reportedly dumps all of Ranchi’s garbage.

“We generate around 62 million tonnes of garbage annually, of which 45 million tonnes remains untreated and that is a whopping 75%,” the award-winning photographer said, explaining that the waste amounts to 3 million trucks of garbage. He added that if the trucks would be laid end to end, they would cover half the distance between the earth and the moon.

“Another big worry that India is currently grappling with is that around 31 million [tonnes] of waste is being sent directly to our landfills every year and all major landfills in India are already functioning way past their capacity and are overflowing dreadfully,” he said, further underlining the garbage crisis of the country.

The project was shot with a drone camera at a height of 210 feet. Surbhie, who was wearing a short red-coloured skirt and flat slippers, even had to go to the doctor after she caught an infection at the landfill.

On Instagram, Kumar shared a picture, saying he had said sent the same as the entry for the Environmental Photographer of the Year. The winners will be announced at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November.

The video showing the landfill in Jhiri has already alerted the state government. Ranchi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said the civic body has prepared a plan to set up a recycling plant in Jhiri where the waste will be treated. The Commissioner informed that a tender has already been floated for the recycling plant, adding that the administration will also produce electricity and plastic items from the waste.

