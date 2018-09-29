Missing 10-Year-old Nashik Boy Found Dead, Police Suspect Suicide

: The body of a 10-year-old boy, who was missing for three days, was found floating in a well near here in Maharashtra, police said Saturday.Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.The boy, a Class 5 student, went to school on September 26, but did not return home. His mother had scolded him for not attending school regularly, they said.His parents, who are into flower selling business, registered a missing person's complaint the next day, the police said.The boy's body was found floating in a well in the Vadala-shivar area of the city Friday, they said.It was spotted by local residents, who informed the police. The body was fished out and handed over to the boy's parents after post-mortem, the police said.The police said they suspect the boy jumped into the well as he was miffed over the scolding he got from his mother.An accidental death case has been registered, they added.