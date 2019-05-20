Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Missing 4-year-old Boy Found Unconscious With Wounds on Face, Reunited With Family in Ghaziabad

The boy could not remember his father's name. The police sent out "missing boy information" on social media, and distributed related pamphlets to trace the boy's family.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Missing 4-year-old Boy Found Unconscious With Wounds on Face, Reunited With Family in Ghaziabad
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Ghaziabad: A missing minor boy was reunited with his family here on Monday, officials said.

Mohammad Aahad, 4, was found in unconscious and wounded condition near a five store hotel in Kushambi area here, police said.

"The child had deep cuts on his face. After getting information, the police rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he underwent plastic surgery as part of his treatment," said DIG Upendra Agarwal.

The boy could not remember his father's name. The police sent out "missing boy information" on social media, and distributed related pamphlets to trace the boy's family, the DIG said.

All the police stations in NCR were alerted about the matter.

On Sunday, the police received information that a missing report had been registered at Karawal Nagar Police Station in northeast Delhi.

Based on information of local police here, one Mohammad Dilshad reached the hospital where Aahad was receiving treatment.

Dilshad said his son went missing on May 15 and a missing report had been lodged at Krawal Nagar police station under section 363 IPC, the DIG said.

The child was handed over to his family members after completion of formalities, Agarwal said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram