English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Missing 4-year-old Boy Found Unconscious With Wounds on Face, Reunited With Family in Ghaziabad
The boy could not remember his father's name. The police sent out "missing boy information" on social media, and distributed related pamphlets to trace the boy's family.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Ghaziabad: A missing minor boy was reunited with his family here on Monday, officials said.
Mohammad Aahad, 4, was found in unconscious and wounded condition near a five store hotel in Kushambi area here, police said.
"The child had deep cuts on his face. After getting information, the police rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he underwent plastic surgery as part of his treatment," said DIG Upendra Agarwal.
The boy could not remember his father's name. The police sent out "missing boy information" on social media, and distributed related pamphlets to trace the boy's family, the DIG said.
All the police stations in NCR were alerted about the matter.
On Sunday, the police received information that a missing report had been registered at Karawal Nagar Police Station in northeast Delhi.
Based on information of local police here, one Mohammad Dilshad reached the hospital where Aahad was receiving treatment.
Dilshad said his son went missing on May 15 and a missing report had been lodged at Krawal Nagar police station under section 363 IPC, the DIG said.
The child was handed over to his family members after completion of formalities, Agarwal said.
Mohammad Aahad, 4, was found in unconscious and wounded condition near a five store hotel in Kushambi area here, police said.
"The child had deep cuts on his face. After getting information, the police rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he underwent plastic surgery as part of his treatment," said DIG Upendra Agarwal.
The boy could not remember his father's name. The police sent out "missing boy information" on social media, and distributed related pamphlets to trace the boy's family, the DIG said.
All the police stations in NCR were alerted about the matter.
On Sunday, the police received information that a missing report had been registered at Karawal Nagar Police Station in northeast Delhi.
Based on information of local police here, one Mohammad Dilshad reached the hospital where Aahad was receiving treatment.
Dilshad said his son went missing on May 15 and a missing report had been lodged at Krawal Nagar police station under section 363 IPC, the DIG said.
The child was handed over to his family members after completion of formalities, Agarwal said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Woakes Admits Potential Archer Call-up Has Players a 'Bit on the Edge'
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: As it Happened
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results