English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Missing After Floods in Oman, Bodies of Four Indian Expats Found; Search On for 2 Others
On May 18, the family of an Indian healthcare worker went on a picnic to Wadi Bani Khalid, about 200 km from Muscat, where they were trapped inside a vehicle due to torrential rains.
Image for representative purpose (Reuters)
Loading...
Muscat The bodies of four missing Indian expatriates from a family were found in a flooded area in Oman, police said.
On May 18, the family of an Indian healthcare worker went on a picnic to Wadi Bani Khalid, about 200 km from Muscat, where they were trapped inside a vehicle due to torrential rains, Gulf News quoted the Royal Oman Police as saying on Thursday.
The healthcare worker managed to leave the vehicle and survived by clutching on to a palm tree.
Other members including the man's parents, wife and three children were reported missing, prompting the Omani authorities to launch a massive search operation.
While the four bodies were found on Thursday, a search is on for the remaining two missing members.
In the past few days, Oman has experienced heavy rains that resulted in blocking several roads and stranding many people.
Authorities have rescued several people who were trapped inside cars in flooded areas.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
On May 18, the family of an Indian healthcare worker went on a picnic to Wadi Bani Khalid, about 200 km from Muscat, where they were trapped inside a vehicle due to torrential rains, Gulf News quoted the Royal Oman Police as saying on Thursday.
The healthcare worker managed to leave the vehicle and survived by clutching on to a palm tree.
Other members including the man's parents, wife and three children were reported missing, prompting the Omani authorities to launch a massive search operation.
While the four bodies were found on Thursday, a search is on for the remaining two missing members.
In the past few days, Oman has experienced heavy rains that resulted in blocking several roads and stranding many people.
Authorities have rescued several people who were trapped inside cars in flooded areas.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
- Salman Khan Goes Shirtless and Pitches for Swachch and Fit Bharat, See Pic
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results