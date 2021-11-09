Missing Baby, Death of a Family: Five Die by Suicide in Karnataka's Kolar District; Investigation On

In an incident that has shocked the Kolar district of Karnataka, a family of five consumed poison and died by suicide on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Pushpa, her parents Muniyappa and Narayanamma, her husband Babu, and her teenage daughter Gangotri. According to police, the family’s neighbors rushed all five to RL Jalappa Hospital on Sunday afternoon after coming to know of the incident. However, they didn’t respond to treatment and succumbed a day later.

Initial investigation has revealed that the family might have taken the extreme step fearing police enquiry. It all began with the birth of a baby, said the police.

Sumitra, a paramedical student from Hosur, was in a relationship with Suchendra alias Satya. The couple had a baby girl on September 24 in Kolar. 11 days after the baby was born, the duo decided to give away the child to Geetha, an acquaintance, as they had an urgent work to take care of. Geetha was friends with Pushpa as both of them lived in same locality in Kolar.

When the duo returned after a few days and asked for the baby, Geetha told them that the baby is with Pushpa and not with her. After a series of arguments among all four – Sumitra, Satya, Geetha and Pushp – Satya lodged a complaint with Kolar police saying his baby is missing and he suspects that Geetha and Pushpa might have sold the child in exchange for money.

The police sent for both the ladies and warned them to bring the baby back and hand it over to the police in five days. Police had also visited Pushpa’s house and questioned her family members. All this while, Geetha had her house locked and absconded along with her family.

After the police visit, Pushpa and her family – her parents, husband, and her 17-year-old daughter consumed poison. Pushpa left a long suicide note, in which she said that she wasn’t involved in the whole incident. “Geetha is the centre point of the whole issue. I first met the couple in SNR Hospital. The couple had a baby out of wedlock. Fearing society, they wanted to give away the baby. Sumithra’s father is still unaware of the whole love affair and pregnancy,” wrote Pushpa.

She further said that when she accompanied Geetha to Bangarapet Sangha (a community co-operative group), she overheard Geetha telling the couple that the baby will be given to her sister, who will bring up the child as their own.

“Agreeing to it, Satya said that if they can occasionally show pictures of the baby, it is sufficient. They even took Rs 50,000 from the family that took the baby out of which Geetha kept Rs 30,000 to herself after taking the baby. All this was discussed among them. Later Geetha and I left for Suguna Hospital with the baby. After getting down, she gave the baby to me and went inside the hospital. She later called me from another number and told me to give the baby to someone else whom she sent outside. My parents have nothing to do in this. I am the culprit to have gone with her. I should have told about it to my family on the same day. I am responsible for everyone’s death,” wrote Pushpa.

According to police, a few days after giving the baby away, Satya asked Geetha to show the baby on video call. That’s when Geetha tried giving various unacceptable reasons. Doubtful that she might have sold the child to a far off place, Satya lodged a complaint.

Neighbours told the police that Gangotri, Pushpa’s daughter didn’t agree to die by suicide. She reportedly ran out of the house and created a scene. When neighbours came in hearing the commotion, her parents Babu and Pushpa shooed them away and took Gangotri inside.

“We have 5 days’ time to the ladies to bring the baby back, that’s all. And now this mass suicide has happened. Investigation is on” said T Kishore Babu, SP, Kolar.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

