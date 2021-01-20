Missing Bengaluru Techie’s Body Found Stuffed In Bags; Father Arrested

A day after the body of a 25-year-old techie was found stuffed in three gunny bags in rural Bengaluru, his businessman father was arrested for his murder.

Kaushal Prasad’s father, Keshava, who had filed a missing complaint last week, was taken into custody after the two men he allegedly hired to kill his son confessed to the crime.

Kaushal’s body was found near the Avalahalli Lake after locals alerted the police of foul smell emanating from the bags. According to Keshava’s statement to the police, Kaushal had regular fights at home over property and had also manhandled his family members on several occasions.

On January 12, Keshava lodged a police complaint stating that his son had gone missing after he left with his friends in a car. However, the police traced the car to the lake with the help of CCTV footage and nabbed the two murderers – both barely 19 years old. In their confession, they told the police that Keshava had hired them to kill Kaushal.

According to sources in the police, the killers are acquaintances of Keshava’s younger son.