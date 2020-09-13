Missing Bengaluru Youth Who Helped Many Join IS Killed in Syria: Reports

New Delhi: A business management graduate from Bengaluru, who was suspected to have joined the Islamic State, has reportedly been killed in Syria.

Faiz Masood, belonging to a wealthy family in Bengaluru, was missing for the last seven years, a report in Indian Express said.

The death of Faiz Masood had been confirmed by a doctor who was arrested recently by the NIA in connection with an Islamic State Khorasan Province case, sources speaking to Indian Express said.

According to sources, Abdur Rahman, an opthalmologist, was among those who travelled to Syria in 2013-14 to join the IS.

Masood was closely associated with the IS in Iraq and Syria and was a key player in recruiting youths from Bengaluru. He is left behind his parents, wife and two children.

Officials said that Masood died after an attack on his camp. Masood had left for Qatar in September 2013 and had disappeared then. His disappearance was not reported to the police by his family.

Security agencies came across his name in 2014-15, as being one of those Indians possibly killed in fighting in Syria. Officials then began investigating identities of IS recruits from India.

Investigations carried out revealed that Masood was part of a group of wealthy Muslim youths from east Bengaluru who often met in 2012-13 and discussed religion. Several from the group later joined the IS, reported Indian Express.