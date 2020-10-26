Missing Boy Found Killed, Teenager Held After Ransom Call

Hyderabad:: A five-year-old boy, who went missing since October 15, has allegedly been killed by a 17- year-old lad and the decomposed body was found near here on Monday, police said. The missing boy’s father received a phone call on October 23 seeking Rs 15 lakh as ransom for the release of the five-year-old, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked the call details and apprehended the teenager who confessed to the killing, they said. During inquiry, the teenager told the police that the five-year-old fell down and suffered bleeding injuries while shooting a video to be shared on a social media app.

Fearing that the youngster’s parents might scold him for that, the teen throttled him to death, the police official quoted the older lad as saying during the probe. Further the teenager told the official that he decided to extort money from the younger boy’s family by demanding the ransom and use it to return to his native state of Bihar after no getting a job here, they said.

Both the boys stayed in the same locality and knew each other, the police said. On October 22, a nine-year-old boy kidnapped in Mahabubabad district of Telangana for a ransom of Rs 45 lakh was killed and a mechanic known to the boy and his father was arrested in this connection.

