Missing Dalit Youth Strangulated to Death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The body of the youth, identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Guddu, was found near a tubewell in Kamalpur village under Shahpur police station.

PTI

November 14, 2019
Missing Dalit Youth Strangulated to Death in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: A Dalit youth was strangulated to death at Kamalpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

The body of the youth, identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Guddu, was found near a tubewell in Kamalpur village under Shahpur police station, Circle Officer Vijay Pratap Singh said, adding that the victim was missing since Wednesday night. The victim was strangulated to death, he said.

Two people have been taken into custody for interrogation, Singh said, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem examination.

