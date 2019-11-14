Missing Dalit Youth Strangulated to Death in UP's Muzaffarnagar
The body of the youth, identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Guddu, was found near a tubewell in Kamalpur village under Shahpur police station.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: A Dalit youth was strangulated to death at Kamalpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.
The body of the youth, identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Guddu, was found near a tubewell in Kamalpur village under Shahpur police station, Circle Officer Vijay Pratap Singh said, adding that the victim was missing since Wednesday night. The victim was strangulated to death, he said.
Two people have been taken into custody for interrogation, Singh said, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem examination.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tired of Toxic Sanitary Napkins, Coimbatore Teen is Making Her Own Eco-Friendly Cotton Pads
- Very Few World Class Bowlers in Test Cricket Now: Sachin Tendulkar
- Despite Advisory Bed Rest, Amitabh Bachchan Pulls Off 18 Hour Shift for Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage
- I-League to Be Televised on DSport For Next Three Seasons