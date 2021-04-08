india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Missing Doctor, 'Untrained' Staff Member Endangers Woman's Life During Delivery in UP, Case Booked
1-MIN READ

Missing Doctor, 'Untrained' Staff Member Endangers Woman's Life During Delivery in UP, Case Booked

Image for representation

Image for representation

The woman's husband, in his complaint, alleged that he admitted his pregnant wife at Gangasheel Hospital on March 21 for delivery but "her life was in danger" due to Dr Maheshwari.

An FIR was registered after a woman accused a doctor and an “untrained” staff member of endangering her life and outraging her modesty during childbirth at a hospital here, police said on Thursday. The FIR was registered at Prem Nagar police station on Wednesday based on directives of ADG Avinash Chandra, they said.

The FIR was lodged against Dr Shalini Maheshwari and the male staff member under IPC Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 354 (outraging woman’s modesty) along with relevant provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act. The woman is a doctor and her husband is a cardiologist, who gave the complaint against Maheshwari and the staff member.

The woman’s husband, in his complaint, alleged that he admitted his pregnant wife at Gangasheel Hospital on March 21 for delivery but “her life was in danger” due to Dr Maheshwari. The complainant stated that his wife was in labour pain and a nurse had called Dr Maheshwari who did not come. Later, the delivery was performed by the “untrained” male staff member.

On March 23, her condition did not improve and she was shifted to another hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, he added in the complaint.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 08, 2021, 16:05 IST