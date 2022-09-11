Missing Engineering Student's Body Recovered in Bengal's Birbhum, Friend Held for Murder

A dead body of an engineering student, who had gone missing was recovered on Saturday last night from Illambazar in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Syed Salaudin’s body was recovered after the family members informed the police of his disappearance on Saturday after which the cops started tracking his phone.

After a search, police recovered the dead body and informed the family members for identification.

The case come days after a twin teenager murder case in Baguiati double murder had put serious questions on the Bengal police.

During the course of investigation, the police came to know that Salaudin was a good friend of Salman, who stays in the village of Ahmedpur. His mobile location was found in the same area where the body was recovered.

Police recovered the body from Ilambazar and the neck was cut out from the body. After the identification, police started night search and arrested Salman.

Senior police officials SP Nagendra Nath Tripathy, DIG Aloke Rajhoria and IG Sanjay Singh visited the crime spot on Sunday.

“There was good coordination between Mallarpur Police Station and Ilambazar Police Station and that is why police could detect the case very fast. The motive seems to be monetary and we have already arrested the accused. An immediate action has been taken in the case,” DIG Aloke Rajhoria told News18.

Sources in police say that Salaudin and Salman were childhood friends. Salman required some money, so he took his friend from Mallarpur to Ilambazar and made him consume liquor and made a ransom call and killed Salaudin.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here