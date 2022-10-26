Missing Ex-Balaji COO's Case: Disappeared 3 Month Ago, Kin of Zulfiqar Khan & Friend Fear the Worst

Three months after their disappearance in Kenya hope fades for the families of Zulfiqar Khan, the former COO at Balaji Telefims, and his friend Mohammad Zaid Sami. While Kenyan authorities have promised a probe into the matter and their whereabouts, a huge information freeze clouds the case.

According to The Hindustan Times, Khan’s family members and friends have all expressed some relief that there have been some concrete statements from governments of both countries three months after the disappearance, but they remain concerned.

Asked about the concerning news reports from Kenya, a family member who did not wish to be named told HT that they had been told to expect another statement from the Indian government soon. “We will only be comfortable commenting on the matter after that happens,” the relative of Khan told HT.

Khan was an avid traveller and had quit from his post at Balaji telefilms in May. He reportedly left Mumbai for Kenya in May and told his family members that he would return on July 24. Not much is known about his friend Sami, however Khan’s family said they didn’t know too much about him, as per the report.

Just days before Khan said he would return to India, he posted several pictures of him in Kenya on Instagram including a post with the caption – “magical mornings in the Masai Maara”. This was reportedly the last time his family and friends heard from him.

Earlier this month, Kenyan President William Ruto’s close aide – Dennis Itumbi – claimed that the Special Service Unit (SSU), a group that has been accused of extrajudicial killings, was behind the disappearance of Khan and Kidwai, per PTI.

According to Itumbi, evidence suggests that the two were in a cab that was blocked by the disbanded DCI unit. Khan, Kidwai and their taxi driver were all dragged into another car and killed in what he called the ‘killer waiting bay’ – a container used to kill Kenyans at a police station in the past. “After three days, the trio were put in a vehicle and sent towards Aberdares, over 150 kilometers from the capital Nairobi,” Itumbi added.

Kenya’s public prosecutions director Noordin M Haji said in a statement that an inquiry report will be submitted at the earliest, according to The Hindustan Times. The statement maintained that they remain missing.

The Indian High Commissioner in Nairobi met Kenyan President Willaim Ruto and conveyed its “deep concern” over the matter. The commission also requested that the investigation into the matter be expedited.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs has called the entire incident “very disturbing” and said that it has been in regular touch with the Kenyan Government to locate the whereabouts of the two missing Indian nationals.

MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Monday, “Our High Commissioner in Nairobi, Ms Namgya Khampa, today called on President William Samoei Ruto to convey our deep concern and request the expediting of investigations into the matter,” he said.

