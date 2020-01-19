English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Missing for 3 Days, Pregnant Woman's Dead Body Found in Garden in UP's Unnao
A senior police official said the body was sent for post-mortem and four teams have been formed to solve the case.
Representative image.
Unnao: The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a garden in Safipur area here on Sunday, police said.
The deceased was a resident of Saita village and her family members have been informed, said Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir.
The woman's family said she had left her home on Thursday to buy some medicines but went missing. They also said that the woman was pregnant.
The body was sent for post-mortem and four teams have been formed to solve the case, the SSP said.
