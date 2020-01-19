Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Missing for 3 Days, Pregnant Woman's Dead Body Found in Garden in UP's Unnao

A senior police official said the body was sent for post-mortem and four teams have been formed to solve the case.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 10:01 PM IST
Missing for 3 Days, Pregnant Woman's Dead Body Found in Garden in UP's Unnao
Representative image.

Unnao: The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a garden in Safipur area here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was a resident of Saita village and her family members have been informed, said Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir.

The woman's family said she had left her home on Thursday to buy some medicines but went missing. They also said that the woman was pregnant.

The body was sent for post-mortem and four teams have been formed to solve the case, the SSP said.

