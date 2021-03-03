Missing for Nearly 6 Days, 12-yr-old UP Girl's Body Found Buried in Pit, Accused on the Run

Nearly a week after a 12-year-old girl went missing from a village in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, her body was found buried in a pit near a villager’s home on Tuesday.

The Bulandshahr police who are investigating the case said that the girl was working in a field on the evening of February 25 along with her family when she felt thirsty and said she was going home for water.

“On February 28, the girl’s parents filed a missing person’s complaint. She was working in the fields with her mother and two sisters about 100 metres from the house where her body was recovered,” Bulandshahr Police chief Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters.

The victim left for home and when she did not return her sisters called out for her, but there was no response. The family members assumed she had gone home and went back to work in the fields. However, hours later when they did not find her there, they started searching for her, Singh added.

As per a media report, later in the evening, when they came to the same spot, they found a man who was drunk but they still could not find the minor. Reportedly, the search operation was on for two-three days before the family went to the police on February 28, the police officer said.

The victim was traced during a search operation when people found a spot inside a house where it seemed a fresh pit had been dug. When this was excavated, they found the girl’s body.

The police chief informed that the house from where the girl was found belonged to a father-son duo. “The father is in our custody, while the son is on the run,” the police chief said.