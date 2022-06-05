Missing Girl Found Dead with Throat Slit in Jaipur, Police Suspect Rape; BJP Attacks Gehlot Govt

A nine-year-old girl was killed by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon in Amer area in Jaipur on Saturday.

The girl had went missing from Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at a secluded place near Dadabadi, Additional DCP Suman Chaudhary said.

Police is suspecting it to be a case of rape and murder. However, the exact cause will be known in the post mortem report, Chaudhary said. One accused has been arrested in the case.

The body has been kept at a hospital’s mortuary for post mortem and forensic experts have collected evidences from the spot, according to the police. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

BJP state president Satish Poonia has demanded that the case be transferred to a fast track court and also sought strict punishment for the accused. Poonia also sat on a dharna in front of Amer police station with other BJP workers on Saturday.

Another BJP leader attacked the Gehlot government in Rajasthan and said that his government’s priority is to save the government not the daughters.

A 9 yr old raped,killed with throat slit & now her nude body has been found in Jaipur’s Amer yet CM Gehlot’s priority is Satta Bachao not Beti bachao.. he hasn’t visited the family but will got to Udaipur to visit MLAs ! No wonder Rajasthan now no1 in Rapes Will Rahul G visit? pic.twitter.com/ikdQNLMT2B — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 5, 2022

“A 9 yr old raped, killed with throat slit and now her nude body has been found in Jaipur’s Amer yet CM Gehlot’s priority is Satta Bachao not Beti bachao.. he hasn’t visited the family but will got to Udaipur to visit MLAs ! No wonder Rajasthan now no1 in Rapes,” BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.