Missing 'I', Extra 'T': Govt Issues Corrections to 'Error-riddled' J&K Reorganisation Act Passed Last Month
In all, the legislation comprised 52 mistakes the government had committed while notifying the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, in Srinagar on August 16, 2019. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
New Delhi: A missing 'i', an additional 't', and the year 1951 becoming 1905 - the central government made over 50 glaring errors in the legislation to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, which the Opposition alleged was brought in "hastily" last month.
The government came out with a fix on Thursday -- a three-page corrigenda announcing the corrections in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, passed by the Parliament on August 7.
A gazette notification on the Act was issued on August 9 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his stamp of approval.
In the Act, "Administrator" became "Adminstrator'', "article" became "artcle'', "territories'' became "Tterritories'', "Shariat" became "Shariet'' and "Safai Karamcharis" became "Safaikaramcharis".
These were a few examples of the 52 mistakes the government had committed while notifying the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.
The Act even mentioned there will be delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. The corrigenda said that the sentence has been omitted now. It mentioned "State of Jammu and Kashmir" instead of "Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir", "Institutions Act, 2004" became "Institutes Act, 2005", and "1909" became "1951".
While "Scheduled Castes" became "Scheduled Caste'', "figures'' became "figure'', "publish" became "published" and "entry 2" became "entry 4".
"With this corrigenda, the government has corrected the anomalies in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act," a home ministry official said.
Under the Act, the central government has divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into existence on October 31.
Some of the opposition parties alleged that the law was brought in hastily and criticised the government for its move.
