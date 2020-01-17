Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Missing Indian-American Woman Found Dead in Boot of Her Own Car

Sureel Dabawala, a 34-year-old MBA from Loyola University in Chicago, was reported missing on December 30 last year.

IANS

Updated:January 17, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
Image for representation.

Washington: The body of an Indian-American woman, who was reported missing by her family when she failed to return home last month, has been found dead in the trunk of her own car, a media report said.

Sureel Dabawala, a 34-year-old MBA from Loyola University in Chicago, was reported missing on December 30 last year, The American Bazaar said in the report on Thursday.

After many days of frenetic search, she was found wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of her own car on Monday in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighbourhood by private investigators hired by the family.

No arrests have been made in the case so far as the autopsy report was still awaited.

Sureel was the daughter of Schaumburg-based Asharaf Dabawala, a respected physician in the area, hailing from Gujarat.

Indians living in the area described the Dabawalas as the “most loving and generous people”.

In the days following Sureel's disappearance, the Dabawala family had announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who could provide any information about the woman.

The cause of Sureel's death still remains unknown, police said on Wednesday as investigations and toxicology reports which would help authorities determine the cause may take up to a month.

