Missing JNU Student 'Returns', Says She Had 'Gone Out'

The matter came to light after her family lodged a complaint on March 12 at the Vasant Kunj police station, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2018, 12:54 PM IST
Missing JNU Student 'Returns', Says She Had 'Gone Out'
Representative image
New Delhi: A 26-year-old JNU student, who had gone missing on March 11, "returned" on Thursday, police said.

The matter came to light after her family lodged a complaint on March 12 at the Vasant Kunj police station, police said.

The student "returned" today and said that she had "gone out". She is yet to give further details, they said.

She is a student at the School of Life Sciences at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The woman had spoken to her family on March 10 but from March 11, her phone was switched off, they said.

Police said that after her family's attempts to trace her did not yield result, they approached them with a complaint.

The matter is being probed, they said.

Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
