Missing Law Student, Who Accused Ex-Union Minister Chinmayanand of Sexual Abuse, Found in Rajasthan: DGP

Lucknow: A law student from Shahjahanpur, who went missing after accusing former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual abuse, has been traced to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said on Friday.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Singh said the woman was found with a friend and process was on to bring her back to Uttar Pradesh.

The woman, in a video posted recently, alleged that Chinmayanand, the director of her college, was threatening to kill her and her family members as she had evidence that could land him in trouble. She also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s help. The woman had been untraceable since Saturday, a day after live-streaming the video on Facebook.

Chinmayanand, meanwhile, had claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched against him by four men and the missing woman and he had done no wrong. He told News18, “It is an attempt to malign the image of the Yogi Adityanath government. I am being falsely framed just like Kuldeep Singh Sengar (rape accused Unnao MLA now in jail).”

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) S Chanappa had said Chinmayanand was booked under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on a complaint by the woman’s father. “Our team is investigating. The woman’s father has been provided security,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Women Commission sought a report from the Shahjahanpur district administration on the student's disappearance. "We have taken note of the incident and sought a report in this regard from district magistrate and superintendent of police of Shahjahapur. We are awaiting report and will ensure that she returns safely," UPWC Chief Vimla Batham said.

