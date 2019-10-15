Missing 'Mishti Doi' Keeps RPF on Toes After Man Calls Cops for His Lost Dessert

A true lover of sweets went a little too far to look for his “mishit doi” (Bengal’s sweetened curd) at the Gour Express and literally called the cops for it.

A man lodged a complaint with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Twitter for a pot of "mishti-doi" that went missing, and soon personnel began a search operation for in the compartments of the Express, The Times of India reported.

The Twitter handle of Indian Railways Seva received the complaint at 8.35am.

"My friend forgot to take a pack of 2kg kheer doi (sweet curd) under berth no 15, coach number B1, train number 23154 Gour Express Station... Sealdah. Date 13.10.19, Morning 6am," the tweet read.

The complaint triggered a flurry of action with Eastern Railways RPF being alerted by the central authority.

"Complaint No ER -1065. Kindly look into the matter and submit Action Taken Report," the RPF bosses tweeted to the handle of those in charge of security at Sealdah Station in North Kolkata.

"Sir, your complaint has been received. The train has alreadt reached Sealdah at 6.12am. However, the matter has been informed to the RPF officials concerned as well as the superintendent of railway police, Sealdah," the Sealdah RPF replied to the complainant over twitter.

However, the rapid action proved futile, since seemingly someone had already enjoyed themissing “mishit-doi”.

Nearly three hours after the first message was tweeted, the complainant received a reply from the Twitter handle @rpfsdah stating, "Sir, officers and staff of RPF coaching post checked the coach at the Pit Line, but could not fine the item. Any further progress in this regard will be intimated accordingly."

Finally resigning to his fate, the complainant responded with a thanks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.