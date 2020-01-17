English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Mumbai Blasts Convict Who Went Missing on Parole Arrested by UP Police
Ansari, 68, convicted for the 1993 blasts, went missing on Thursday while on a 21-day parole from Rajasthan's Ajmer Central Prison.
File photo of the Gateway of India after the 1993 Mumbai Blasts.
Lucknow/Mumbai: A convict in the Mumbai serial blasts case, who went missing while on parole, was on Friday arrested in Kanpur by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, state Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said.
Ansari, 68, convicted for the 1993 blasts, went missing on Thursday while on a 21-day parole from Rajasthan's Ajmer Central Prison.
A missing person's report was lodged at Agripada police station in Mumbai.
