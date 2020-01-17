Mumbai Blasts Convict Who Went Missing on Parole Arrested by UP Police

Lucknow/Mumbai: A convict in the Mumbai serial blasts case, who went missing while on parole, was on Friday arrested in Kanpur by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, state Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said.

Ansari, 68, convicted for the 1993 blasts, went missing on Thursday while on a 21-day parole from Rajasthan's Ajmer Central Prison.

A missing person's report was lodged at Agripada police station in Mumbai.

