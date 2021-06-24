Missing Posters Of Babul Supriyo Surface In His Constituency Asansol

Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, Babul Supriyo, who campaigned vociferously for the Bharatiya Janata Party during the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year, is accused of abandoning his constituency after the party suffered a defeat in the polls. Posters claiming the’Lok Sabha MP is missing’ have surfaced in Jamuria neighbourhood of Asansol city in Paschim Bardhaman district. The posters, critical of Supriyo, have been put up in Jamuria Bazar and bus stand premises.

The posters feature a close up shot of the Asansol MP, and is surrounded by the word ‘missing’ with ‘search for the missing’ written under his picture. The posters were reportedly distributed in Jamuria by the unhappy locals.

Supriyo campaigned extensively against the ruling Trinamool Congress government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to wrest the state for his party during the assembly polls. The Lok Sabha MP was even given an MLA ticket by the BJP from Tollygunge - a stronghold of TMC leader Aroop Biswas. However, Supriyo couldn’t unseat Biswas despite a high-voltage campaign.

Therefore, the posters are now criticising the BJP leader of ghosting his Lok Sabha constituency Asansol after his party’s drubbing in the assembly polls. However, a local BJP leader in Jamuria termed the distribution of the ‘missing’ posters a propaganda by the ruling TMC, and said that such tactics have been used even before against the Asansol MP. The TMC has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, two BJP MPs and one party MLA recently raised eyebrows by demanding to carve out North Bengal and Jangalmahal as separate states from West Bengal. BJP’s Alipurduar MP John Barla advocated for North Bengal as separate state, while Soumitra Khan said people in Jangalmahal, located in western part of West Bengal, want statehood.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here