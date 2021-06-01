Missing Since 2017, Hyderabad Techie Caught in Pakistan While Travelling to See 'Lover' Released

A software engineer from Hyderabad, Prashanth, who had been held in Pakistan after travelling to meet a girl he loved, was handed over to India at the Wagah border.

Prashant reached Hyderabad on Tuesday. He had gone missing in April 2017. After a gap of over 30 months, his family members came to know he was caught in Pakistan.

Prashanth’s father, Babu Rao, met Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and informed him about his son’s detention and sought his help.

Sajjanar informed the Ministry of External Affairs and immigration authorities about Prashanth’s situation.

Immigration authorities said Prashanth had been in unrequited love with a girl he met on Facebook, and became depressed when she moved to Switzerland.

They said Prashant might have opted for the shortest walkable route to Switzerland from India via Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey, to enter Europe.

But he was caught by Pakistani authorities for entering the country’s territory without a visa and passport.

After consultation with immigration and external affairs authorities, Prashanth was released.

