English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Missing Since April, Woman Who Accused Goa Congress Leader of Rape Found at Friend's Home
The woman was a minor when she leveled the rape accusation against Monserrate, a former Goa minister who was the Congress' candidate for the Panaji bypoll held on May 19.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Panaji: A woman who had accused Congress leader Atanasio Monserrate of rape in 2016 and who was missing from her shelter home since April 28 this year was Monday found living at the home of a friend in Mapusa town, North Goa police said.
The woman was a minor when she leveled the rape accusation against Monserrate, a former Goa minister who was the Congress' candidate for the Panaji bypoll held on May 19.
"She was living with a lady friend of hers in Mapusa. She is safe now," an official said.
The woman's disappearance had turned into a political slug fest between the Congress and the ruling BJP during campaigning for the Panaji bypoll. Both parties accused the other of trying to use the woman's disappearance for political gains.
The woman was a minor when she leveled the rape accusation against Monserrate, a former Goa minister who was the Congress' candidate for the Panaji bypoll held on May 19.
"She was living with a lady friend of hers in Mapusa. She is safe now," an official said.
The woman's disappearance had turned into a political slug fest between the Congress and the ruling BJP during campaigning for the Panaji bypoll. Both parties accused the other of trying to use the woman's disappearance for political gains.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | In Ponting's Presence Players Behave Like Eight-year-olds Around Bieber: Finch
- Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results