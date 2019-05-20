Take the pledge to vote

Missing Since April, Woman Who Accused Goa Congress Leader of Rape Found at Friend's Home

The woman was a minor when she leveled the rape accusation against Monserrate, a former Goa minister who was the Congress' candidate for the Panaji bypoll held on May 19.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
Missing Since April, Woman Who Accused Goa Congress Leader of Rape Found at Friend's Home
Image for representation.
Panaji: A woman who had accused Congress leader Atanasio Monserrate of rape in 2016 and who was missing from her shelter home since April 28 this year was Monday found living at the home of a friend in Mapusa town, North Goa police said.

The woman was a minor when she leveled the rape accusation against Monserrate, a former Goa minister who was the Congress' candidate for the Panaji bypoll held on May 19.

"She was living with a lady friend of hers in Mapusa. She is safe now," an official said.

The woman's disappearance had turned into a political slug fest between the Congress and the ruling BJP during campaigning for the Panaji bypoll. Both parties accused the other of trying to use the woman's disappearance for political gains.
