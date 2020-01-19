Missing Since Jan 1, Body of Odisha Woman Murdered for Dowry Found in Orchard; Husband Arrested

Sambalpur: The body of a 20-year-old married woman, who had been missing since January 1, was exhumed by police from a mango orchard in Odisha's Sambalpur, officials said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Arati Singh, was married to 22-year-old Kunal Singh Yadav in 2018. Both of them were from Arrah in Bihar and used to stay here with their family, police said.

Arati's father, Satyendra Singh, had given Rs 4 lakh in dowry to Kunal's family during their wedding, but the woman was allegedly tortured for more money, police said. Kunal and his family members were demanding Rs 1 lakh and a gold chain, they said.

Satyendra had spoken to Arati on December 31 over phone. He again called on January 2 but was told by Kunal that Arati had been missing, police said.

When Satyendra arrived here on January 7, he found that Kunal's house was locked up. He then lodged a complaint at the women's police station, alleging that his daughter might have been killed, officials said.

Kunal was nabbed by a special team formed by the police to investigate the case. The body was exhumed from a mango orchard at Bagdihi in the Dhanupali police station limits based on information obtained after interrogating him, police said.

At least five persons are suspected to be involved in the incident and the matter is being further investigated, said Sambalpur Additional Superintendent of Police PK Mohapatra. The body has been sent for autopsy, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.