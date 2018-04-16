GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Missing' Soldier Joins Hizbul Mujahideen, Police Say Was Unhappy With Transfer to Jharkhand

Idrees Mir, who was posted in the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the terrorist group on Sunday, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2018, 6:42 PM IST
Srinagar: A soldier in the Indian Army who had gone missing from south Kashmir earlier this month has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, police officials said on Monday.

Idrees Mir, who was posted in the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the terrorist group on Sunday, a police official said.

The official said Mir had gone missing from Shopian. He joined the group along with two locals who had also been missing. The Army maintains that he is "missing" and has no confirmation about his joining the terror outfit.

According to the police, Mir was posted to Jharkhand and was unhappy about the move.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
