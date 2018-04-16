English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Missing' Soldier Joins Hizbul Mujahideen, Police Say Was Unhappy With Transfer to Jharkhand
Idrees Mir, who was posted in the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the terrorist group on Sunday, a police official said.
An official said Idrees Mir had gone missing from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar: A soldier in the Indian Army who had gone missing from south Kashmir earlier this month has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, police officials said on Monday.
Idrees Mir, who was posted in the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the terrorist group on Sunday, a police official said.
The official said Mir had gone missing from Shopian. He joined the group along with two locals who had also been missing. The Army maintains that he is "missing" and has no confirmation about his joining the terror outfit.
According to the police, Mir was posted to Jharkhand and was unhappy about the move.
