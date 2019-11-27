Missing Teenage Girl found Dead in Hyderabad, Police Suspect Suicide

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl reported missing since November 26 was found dead near the compound wall of a residential complex here on Wednesday, police said.

They said preliminary investigation indicated that she had committed suicide by jumping from a floor of the building.

A detailed investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

The girl's mother, who works as a house-maid in a flat in the complex, said she filed a missing person complaint on Tuesday night after her daughter failed to return home.

Police said CCTV footage showed the girl entering the complex and they were further probing the matter.

