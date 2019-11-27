Missing Teenage Girl found Dead in Hyderabad, Police Suspect Suicide
The girl's mother, who works as a house-maid in a flat in the complex, said she filed a missing person complaint on Tuesday night after her daughter failed to return home.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl reported missing since November 26 was found dead near the compound wall of a residential complex here on Wednesday, police said.
They said preliminary investigation indicated that she had committed suicide by jumping from a floor of the building.
A detailed investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of death, police said.
The girl's mother, who works as a house-maid in a flat in the complex, said she filed a missing person complaint on Tuesday night after her daughter failed to return home.
Police said CCTV footage showed the girl entering the complex and they were further probing the matter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Goofs Up Again, Says Lahore is the Capital of Khalistan
- Ariana Grande Trips on Stage During Live Performance, Fans Notice ' She Fell on Beat'
- Unused Avengers Endgame Artwork Throws New Light on the Making of Thanos
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch Soon in India
- Kidambi Srikanth is Not Playing PBL 5 But Might Mentor His Team Benglauru Raptors